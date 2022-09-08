Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, surrounded by her family. Photo / Supplied

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, surrounded by her family. Photo / Supplied

Waikato residents will join with millions around the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Hamilton City Council will have a book of condolence available for the public to sign from midday today, in the ground floor reception area of the Municipal building in Civic Square.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death this morning, after 70 years on the throne. The council has already lowered New Zealand flags to half-mast.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the Queen was a compassionate, intelligent leader who had positively impacted millions of people around the world throughout her life of service.

"She was an extraordinary woman, full of grace. She led with poise and with dignity and has been a presence our entire lives," Southgate said.

"She was a woman who in many ways defined our age. She will truly never be forgotten."

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate. Photo / Supplied

Southgate spent her first 15 years in England and recalls attending the Queen's 25th Jubilee celebrations in Portsmouth with her grandmother.

"I remember an absolute sea of Union Jacks and a real sense of occasion and joy. There is no doubt Queen Elizabeth was truly loved and remained so right until the very end," she said.

"On behalf of the city, I extend our very sincere condolences to her family who are grieving the loss of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother."

Further advice will be provided over coming days on community remembrance events.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest says many people in the district will be feeling a deep sense of loss this morning following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Waipa mayor Jim Mylchreest. Photo / Supplied

"It was clear the Queen was growing more and more frail but nonetheless, I think people will be shocked and very genuinely saddened," Mylchreest said.

"Queen Elizabeth exemplified stoic and dignified leadership over many, many decades. She was held in the highest regard, not just in the Commonwealth but around the world."

"It really is the end of an era and on behalf of our entire district, I send my very genuine condolences to her family today."

Waipā District Council has lowered flags to half-mast and is now considering community remembrance events. Details will be advised as soon as possible.

Books of Condolence will be available from Monday for signing at both libraries, the Te Awamutu Council office and Cambridge Town Hall. Meanwhile, flowers can be left at the Cambridge Town Hall and on the grassed mound beside the Te Awamutu library.

South Waikato District Council (SWDC) will also have a condolence book at the council office in Tokoroa for messages of condolence and remembrance from the public.

The book will be taken through to the Putaruru Office and to the dog in Tirau over the coming weeks. The council will advise when it's moved, likely a week in each centre.

The book will be sent to the Royal Family, as a tribute from the people of the South Waikato.

South Waikato mayor Jenny Shattock says "The passing of our beloved Majesty The Queen is a moment of the greatest sadness. New Zealanders across the country are mourning the passing of a cherished Sovereign.

"We mourn a woman, who, with or without a crown, was the epitome of nobility. A woman who was also a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.

"The late Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch to many around the world; and will forever be remembered as the very essence of a compassionate and steadfest world leader who dedicated her life in service to her country and the world."

Waikato District Council says: "As a council, we are saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and extend our condolences to the royal family.

"Our flags have been lowered to half-mast and will remain that way for at least the next ten days, as we mourn her death alongside other members of the Commonwealth nations."

The council is currently arranging condolence books which will be available in all its offices from mid-afternoon today.

Thames-Coromandel District Council says it joins people around the world to honour the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited our district in 1969 for the bicentenary of Captain James Cook. Mercury Bay has a monument to her visit underneath the trees, offering shade from the sun and a peaceful place to enjoy the area's beauty," the council says in a statement.

Mayor Sandra Goudie says: "The Queen has been an enduring, guiding force for both our Commonwealth and the realms of the world, and we join the nations in mourning a remarkable woman. On behalf of our district we pass on our regard and condolences."

The council offices and libraries throughout the district will have memorial books available to sign this afternoon.

Taupō District Council has also lowered flags to half-mast and a book of condolence for signing is now available at Taupō Library. The libraries in Turangi and Mangakino will have books of condolence available for signing from Monday. Flowers can be left at the libraries as well.