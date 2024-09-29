Advertisement
Police search for Luke Berwick continues, fixed-wing aircraft used

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Police have used fixed-wing aircraft in the continued search for Hamilton resident Luke Berwick.

Berwick, 31, was reported missing over the weekend after being out of contact with family since September 24.

Berwick was last seen in Raglan. Police understand he intended to go fishing.

In a statement issued today, a police spokesperson said a fixed-wing aircraft has been used by Police Search and Rescue efforts.

“Search areas include Luke’s last known locations including land and sea around Raglan and immediate areas.

“Police are asking anyone who has seen Luke, and not yet reported it to Police, to get in touch as we continue our search.”

Luke Berwick, 31, was last seen in Raglan.
The spokesperson said police remain in contact with Berwick’s family, providing any updates as the search continues.

Police first called for the public’s assistance on Saturday morning in a police statement that was also posted on social media.

“The 31-year-old Hamilton man is believed to have been staying at the Raglan Holiday Park since September 23, with the intention of going fishing,” the statement said.

“He was last in contact with family on Tuesday, 24 September and Police and his family are concerned.”

The statement said Berwick has “good knowledge of the Raglan area and fishes from the wharf at the end of Wallis Street, Raglan mouth, Ngaranui, Wainui, Manu Bay, and Ruapuke rocks”.

Anyone who has seen Berwick or has any information not yet reported to should contact police online now or call 105 using the reference number 240927/5606.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

