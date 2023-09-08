Pest predators like this possum, pictured eating a native bird egg, are responsible for killing an estimated 26 million native birds each year.

Nature lovers and critter controllers have their own version of Woodstock this weekend with Pestival in the Tron.

Pestival is a celebration for thousands of people in the Waikato who are involved in trapping pests at home or in public spaces and a chance to learn new skills.

Organised by Go Eco, the event was about highlighting the work pest control people were doing on the front lines of conservation.

Go Eco Waikato Environment Centre communications co-ordinator Kelli Pike said they were about helping individuals and groups to get up and running.

“We have seen a number of predator-free groups popping up, and we want to support them to help build them up to do what they do so well in their own home towns.

“We are acknowledging that our native fauna and wildlife need help, and they are under pressure by everything.”

Nardene Berry, Waikato regional co-ordinator and North Island team leader at NZ Landcare Trust, said the loss of biodiversity was “a heavy burden for us to carry”.

“We have already lost so much of our native species; 43 species of birds in the last 800 years since human settlement.”

She said many introduced pests had no natural predators in New Zealand and were getting out of control.

“Our aim is to manage this in a way that is humane for the pests. It is not their fault that they are here, we bought them here, so we have to deal with them.

“Our native birds are not going to suddenly adapt and be able to protect themselves from these predators ... stoats, weasels and ferrets hunt for the fun of it — they do not stop if they are full,” Berry said.

A stoat one of the voracious hunters killing native birds.

“Ninety-five per cent of kiwi chicks in the wild will not make it unless there is predator control.”

She said killing pests was hard to deal with, but she hoped people would see the rationale behind it.

“We are not trying to glorify the killing of the pests — this is more about the great benefit biodiversity and humans will get from a reduction in pests,” says Berry.

Pestival is being held on Saturday, September 9, at Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Ave, Nawton, Hamilton. Doors open from 9.30am.

Pike said predator control became effective when it was used to create a safe corridor for native species, such as the work being done from Maungatautari to Pirongia.





Rattus rattus — the ship rat, aka black rat or roof rat — was released in Lake Rotopiko to deal with exotic bird species populations last year. Photo / Dean Taylor

Birds would still travel into urban areas along those corridors to nest.

“I would say this event is for everybody, including those in urban spaces. In saying that, the best and most effective way is to make sure we are focusing on those corridors — between the mountains, along the rivers and gully spaces. Because that is where the wildlife wants to be.

“If we look after them there, we are then likely to see them more within the city.”

Kākāpō male Bunker after his first health check at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari after their release earlier this year in July. Photo / Petrus Hedman

Species like the native bat pekapeka-tou-roa, which are found even in Hamilton’s Hammond Park, were also vulnerable to predation.

“You can see the bats flying around there at dusk — it is very special. Any kind of predator control will help the bats for sure, especially rat control.”

A pekapeka-tou-roa (long-tailed bat) in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton. Photo / DoC

In attendance at Pestival would be established conservation organisations such as Sanctuary Mountain, Titoki Landcare, Forest & Bird, regional councils and Predator Free Frankton.

“The bit we are really excited about is all the conservation experts and people who have done their research and studies on how effective predator-free control is that are all under one roof, so this is a great way for people to get educated at all different levels.”

There would also be a photography display highlighting New Zealand’s biodiversity, and for those who like the smaller critters, there would be native spiders and geckos on display.

There would also be a trap-building workshop.

“The traps we encourage people to use are designed to be a tunnel-like box or trap as this is more humane for the pests that enter the traps. This is very important to us as if we are going to kill pests, we want to do it humanely,” Berry said.

There would be children’s activities taking place from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Hamilton Junior Naturalist Club the Junats would have a sausage sizzle, soup and baking with all proceeds going towards the work they do.