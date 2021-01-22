Quantec CEO Raewyn McPhillips. Photo / Supplied

Research commissioned by New Zealand company Quantec, and completed by an independent US laboratory, has found that its patented milk-derived ingredient IDP (Immune Defense Proteins) is effective against influenza virus species.

At a time when there is an intense global focus on viruses, Quantec commissioned the independent in vitro study to see if IDP had antiviral activity, and if so whether its formulation, which contains more than 50 bioactive proteins, provides greater antiviral activity than a singular protein.

The antiviral activity of IDP was tested against two viral species, influenza A H1N1/Puerto Rico/8/34 and herpes simplex HSV-1 MacIntyre, and compared against purified (95 per cent) lactoferrin. Lactoferrin has been shown in numerous studies to have antiviral activity.

Influenza A is a virus commonly implicated with flu occurrences, and herpes simplex is implicated in the causation of cold sores.

The testing found that the antiviral activity of IDP was 120 per cent more effective against Influenza A than lactoferrin, and similar in terms of its efficacy against the herpes simplex virus.

In the testing, IDP achieved IC502 based on 9.7mg/ml compared to Lactoferrin's 21.8mg/ml, making IDP twice as powerful.

Founder of Hamilton-based Quantec, Dr Rod Claycomb.Photo / Supplied

Founder of Hamilton-based Quantec, Dr Rod Claycomb, says these results suggest that IDP could play an important role in protecting cells from influenza or herpes infections.

"These are exciting results for IDP and they support our ongoing development of new products, based on the benefits provided by the powerful synergy in the IDP complex.

"Nature created the bioactive proteins in milk to work together with the body's microbiome to support the immune system. We continue to extend our knowledge of the benefits of the IDP protein complex and its application to support immune health."

Established in 2009, Quantec has developed, manufactured and commercialised IDP, which contains more than 50 bioactive proteins that occur naturally in milk to protect the cow from infection and inflammation.

Quantec patented the discovery that the IDP suite of proteins have significantly higher bioactivity than that of singular milk proteins, such as lactoferrin. The compound has already been proven to have anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anti-microbial properties.

Quantec chief executive Raewyn McPhillips says that these properties make IDP particularly effective as an active ingredient for functional skincare and dietary supplements, due to its ability to work topically on the skin, oral and gut surfaces.

"At Quantec we produce and market supplement ranges that feature IDP such as Milkamune, suitable for adults and children, and the skincare range Epiology which uses IDP to prevent the spread of acne-causing bacteria.

"IDP is also used as a key ingredient for food and beverage products in the form of powder sachets, protein beverages and chewable tablets that are currently sold in China and other Asian markets.

"A key part of our approach to grow Quantec is to work with strategic partners in key markets; our 20-year agreement with China-based Holon, a significant player in the Chinese supplement market with their brand Laitap, is an example of this."

Following this successful research project, Quantec will progress further studies aimed at translating these in vitro results into clinical results.