MPs visit software firm Company-X and try out their VR simulations during field trip to Waikato.

Six Labour MPs from across the country went on a field trip to Waikato last week to check out businesses and projects.

A highlight was the visit to software firm Company-X where the MPs had the chance to check out local VR technology and learn about the real-life benefits that go beyond a cool gaming experience.

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange also took the group to regional economic development agency Te Waka, Momentum Waikato Foundation, Pacific Island Community Trust K'aute Pasifika, Zealong Tea, Ligar Polymers and the Ruakura Superhub.

Visiting members were Botany List MP Naisi Chen, Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, Canterbury-based List MP Dan Rosewarne, New Lynn MP Deborah Russell and Auckland-based List MP Helen White. All are members of committees related to the economy.

Strange also invited Hamilton City councillor Ryan Hamilton who chairs the council's Economic Development Committee.

Hamilton-based IT firm Company-X builds software solutions for numerous national and international clients including Waka Kotahi, the New Zealand Defense Force and pharmaceutical company Bayer.

For New Zealand gas networks operator First Gas, Company-X built a virtual reality (VR) training programme that allows staff to practice emergency responses in a safe, controlled way.

Ingrid Leary tries out a VR simulation while Labour MPs Dan Rosewarne, Naisi Chen and Helen White and Hamilton City Councillor Ryan Hamilton watch. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Leary, who is the deputy chairwoman of the finance and expenditure committee says the main reason she wanted to come to Hamilton was to visit Company-X and learn about its work with VR.

"I am fascinated by the experience of it and interested in the social outcomes, like remote medical surgery," Leary says.

She says the visit last Friday "transformed" her perception of Hamilton.

"Hamilton used to have the reputation of being Auckland's poor cousin. What we've seen today is a more confident city, proudly showcasing its points of difference."

Together with Chen, she took part in an agriculture-based VR simulation.

Chen says: "It was so cool! It's a lot more responsive than I thought."

Strange, who is the chairman of the Economic Development, Science and Innovation committee, says the visit was an opportunity for him to showcase the Waikato economy and projects in the region.

Back: Ryan Hamilton, Jamie Strange, David Hallett, Dan Rosewarne, Jeremy Hughes, Ingrid Leary, Deborah Russell. Front: Helen White, Shiloh the dog and Naisi Chen. Photo / Stephen Barker

"I chose those businesses to highlight the diversity of the Waikato economy at present. We have been an agriculture-based economy for a long time... but it is diversifying," Strange says.

Company-X directors Jeremy Hughes and David Hallett were very pleased with the MPs' visit.

"We are a proud Waikato company and it was great to showcase the work we do here," Hallett says.

"The MPs were able to connect with the doers. There is nothing quite like seeing and tasting the work rather than just hearing about it. I had quite a lot of pleasure seeing them try out our VR equipment and letting them see how it can help."

Hughes says he hopes that the MPs were able to see that a New Zealand software company can also succeed in "bringing revenue to the country through exports".

"I hope they get behind us and fund and promote the tech sector."