“Moving hundreds at a time is just fantastic and showing we are working towards abundance [of the species].”
For the translocation, birds that were collected from Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari’s main mountain went through a thorough health screening, including blood and faecal tests for the first 30 birds.
After their big health check, the kiwi were released into the southern enclosure of SMM.
Since February, a group of volunteers has been going inside the enclosure a couple of times a week to track down burrows and retrieve the birds for a second, quick health check ahead of their move to new homes the same day.
Capital Kiwi is close to fulfilling its permit and will soon not be able to receive any more kiwi.
Impey said it was “a nice problem to have” with the team now looking at new, safe places.
“We already have new sites in our sight, a couple of them are in Waikato, but we can’t share any specifics yet.”
The relationships between iwi are an important part when it comes to moving kiwi to new sites.
Ngāti Korokī Kahukura spokesman and SMM cultural adviser and educator Bodie Taylor said this tono process, the process of asking for and exchanging taonga between iwi, was already in place for a new site.
“The tono process is not a rushed thing. And it’s never the same.
“With Taranaki, for example, they came to us to ask if they can have more kiwi. They told us they had been working on their biosecurity and so on,” Taylor said.
“Then, we met with them face to face ... to reconnect, understand the history ... investigate how their biosecurity is - is it effective? Will the birds be safe there? We established they were someone we can trust [with the birds].”
He said evolving from a site receiving kiwi to becoming a site that is boosting kiwi populations around Aotearoa was “a dream come true” for many Ngāti Korokī Kahukura kaumātua.
However, the number of birds translocated wasn’t that important for mana whenua.
“It’s about how we collect the kiwi. It’s about sensitivity, sense of respect. The health and safety of the bird is central. This is more important than numbers.”
Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.