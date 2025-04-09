“The current condition of this section of the expressway means that under heavy rain, water could get into the pavement and create a large number of potholes.

“The Government’s Pothole Prevention Fund means that we can undertake the work required now before potholes are created and an important economic route is potentially compromised during the winter.”

Brady said the section was busy and acknowledged the work would be disruptive for motorists, especially regular commuters.

“The surface of the left lanes in both directions is uneven and noisy, and it’s important to complete this work to improve the road surface before the wet winter weather sets in.

“The left lanes carry higher traffic volumes than the right (passing) lanes, which is why we’re working on them first.”

Following the work, the lanes will be under temporary traffic management with reduced speed limits.

A map detailing the closure along SH1 near Ātiamuri. Graphic / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

State Highway 1 between Ātiamuri and Wairākei

The section of State Highway 1 between Ātiamuri and Wairākei reopened this week under temporary traffic management and a temporary speed limit.

Sweeping and line-marking is scheduled for today and Thursday with some stop/go traffic management, weather dependent, so that the section can be fully opened in time for the 2025 ITM Taupō Super 440 event.

There is 9km of line-marking to complete between Ātiamuri and Wairākei.

According to NZTA, the length of line-marking and central and side barriers in this area mean a night-time closure is the most efficient way of completing the work.

NZTA’s statement said Downer has repaired and rebuilt about 9 lane km of road and sealed 3.7 lane km on the agency’s behalf.

Higgins has also been working in the same closure and has completed 6.9km of side and median safety barriers, new seal and remedial work on 4.5km of safety barriers.

State Highway works for Waikato and the Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZTA.

SH1 between Putāruru and Lichfield

Further north on SH1, the section between Putāruru and Lichfield is open with temporary traffic management and a temporary speed limit in place.

The contractor is expecting to sweep and line-mark this section today before reopening it fully, allowing for the SH1 road closure at Putāruru to be lifted this weekend, weather depending.

The closure in Putāruru was part of the SH1 Tīrau to Waiōuru accelerated maintenance project.

.

“This site has been disruptive for residents, businesses, communities and road users. We’d like to thank everyone for being patient and respectful of our road crews,” Brady said.

“We are very close to being finished for the season, once this current inclement weather passes.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.