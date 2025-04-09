“The surface of the left lanes in both directions is uneven and noisy, and it’s important to complete this work to improve the road surface before the wet winter weather sets in.
“The left lanes carry higher traffic volumes than the right (passing) lanes, which is why we’re working on them first.”
Following the work, the lanes will be under temporary traffic management with reduced speed limits.
State Highway 1 between Ātiamuri and Wairākei
The section of State Highway 1 between Ātiamuri and Wairākei reopened this week under temporary traffic management and a temporary speed limit.
Sweeping and line-marking is scheduled for today and Thursday with some stop/go traffic management, weather dependent, so that the section can be fully opened in time for the 2025 ITM Taupō Super 440 event.
There is 9km of line-marking to complete between Ātiamuri and Wairākei.
According to NZTA, the length of line-marking and central and side barriers in this area mean a night-time closure is the most efficient way of completing the work.
NZTA’s statement said Downer has repaired and rebuilt about 9 lane km of road and sealed 3.7 lane km on the agency’s behalf.
Higgins has also been working in the same closure and has completed 6.9km of side and median safety barriers, new seal and remedial work on 4.5km of safety barriers.
SH1 between Putāruru and Lichfield
Further north on SH1, the section between Putāruru and Lichfield is open with temporary traffic management and a temporary speed limit in place.