Waikato has a new regional champion builders apprentice after a gruelling competition over the weekend.

Tatua Tai Rakena, 27, has claimed the top title at the regional heats of the annual Apprentice Challenge run by New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB).

Sponsored by ITM, the challenge took place on April 6.

Apprentices were given eight hours to build a picnic table that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards.

The completed tables were assessed by a panel of expert judges, who looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other skills including contestants’ ability to follow a detailed plan and use safe working technique.

Rakena received the top score overall this year, after coming second in 2023.

Apprenticed to Graham Walker Builders, Rakena earned a spot at the national final and a $500 ITM gift voucher for trade tools.

At the national final, taking place in Wellington in June, Rakena will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes.

NZCB Industry pathways and apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews said the competition demonstrated the outstanding quality and diversity of apprentices currently training in the industry.

“It’s really encouraging for the building sector to see the talent and motivation displayed by the next generation of Kiwi builders at this year’s Apprentice Challenge.”

“The regional competitions demonstrate how many skilled carpentry apprentices there are in New Zealand and we can’t wait to see them compete at this year’s national final.

“It’s a great way to celebrate those excelling in their work, while recognising the importance of supporting those starting out in the industry,” Matthews said.

NZCB has a commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled builders. As part of this, it actively encourages member builders to take on apprentices.

It recently launched the NZCB Apprentice Network, designed to offer wraparound support for apprentices and their employers, including wider professional development and health and wellbeing support for apprentices.

“The future of our industry relies on a strong pipeline of trade-qualified, capable builders but unfortunately, we see lots of apprentices leaving before they get their qualifications.”

Matthews said initiatives like the Apprentice Network, and the Apprentice Challenge, were just some initiatives to help apprentices get the additional support they need to finish their apprenticeships and go on to work in the industry.

The picnic tables built on Saturday would be sold to raise money for the NZCB Apprentice Trust, which supports members of the Apprentice Network with grants and scholarships.