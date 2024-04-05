President of Waihi Drama Society Lucy James, and chairman of the Waihi Arts Centre and Museum committee Austin Rattray at the Waihi Arts Centre and Museum.

President of Waihi Drama Society Lucy James, and chairman of the Waihi Arts Centre and Museum committee Austin Rattray at the Waihi Arts Centre and Museum.

A need for earthquake strengthening means the future of the historic Waihi Art Centre and Museum is up for discussion and options include selling the building or fixing it, at a cost of between $750,000 and $3.5 million.

The budget for strengthening the building was included in the Hauraki District Council’s 2021-31 Long-Term Plan, but the estimate was only $200,000.

The building now has a ‘notice to fix’ on it, although the council has 25 years to do the work.

Further investigations show the cost was likely to be much higher, with the council highlighting the project in its latest long-term plan document as one of the “issues to consider” during consultation.

Waihi Ward chairwoman Anne Marie Spicer said there was concern about the building’s future, as “guidelines had to be followed”.

The $750,000 option to fix was preferred, with the $3.5 million option being a “Rolls Royce” approach, she said.

Spicer said the project would come at a cost to the wider district, and hoped people would attend the promotional event on April 12 called A Night at the Museum.

The minimum standard a building of its type must meet in terms of earthquake strength, was at least 34 per cent of today’s building standards.

Significant parts of the building were at 20 per cent of new building standards and a notice to fix had been placed on it as required by the Building Act.

“The potential harm from earthquake damage to this building is considered to have serious consequences but very low probability of occurring,” Hauraki District Council said in its long-term plan document.

Legislation allowed up to 25 years to complete the necessary remedial work.

Being a heritage building, the council could also request an extension of an additional ten years.

Fixing the roof was also planned and budgeted for as a separate project.

Four options are being considered:

Keep the building as is.

Do the work for $750,000 ($7 per ratepayer annually).

Major seismic strengthening and upgrade for $3.5m ($33 per ratepayer annually).

Sell the property for an estimated $850,000.

A spokesperson for the council said the project was one of its key consultation issues.

“We’ve themed the event A Night at the Museum and come up with fun entertainment options by partnering with Waihi Drama Society.

“Our goal is to make the museum come alive, highlighting what’s special about it and giving people the chance to hear about its future.”

The event would include a sausage sizzle, free entry, spot prizes for best dressed and some “spooky” surprises from the Waihi Drama Society.

“If you’ve never been inside the Waihi Arts Centre and Museum, you’re in for a treat. There’s so much more to this building than meets the eye.”

Feedback on the 2024/34 Long-Term Plan consultation document closes at 4pm on April 26.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



