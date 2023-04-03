Waikato's top three carpentry apprentices, from left: Lia Love (3rd), Zhuoming 'Kevin' Fu (1st), Tatua Tai Rakena (2nd). Photo / Supplied

Apprentice Zhuoming ‘Kevin’ Fu has claimed the title of Waikato’s champion at the regional heats of the annual New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge (NZCB) sponsored by ITM, after competing against two other apprentices on April 1 and coming out on top.

The apprentices were put through their paces, and given just eight hours to build a fort that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards.

The forts were assessed by a panel of expert judges who looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other essential skills while working against the clock, including their ability to follow a detailed plan and safe working technique, with Zhuoming ‘Kevin’ receiving the top score overall.

Zhuoming ‘Kevin’, aged 44, is currently undertaking a building apprenticeship at Reliable Homes Limited. As well as winning the title of regional champion, Zhuoming ‘Kevin’ also won a $500 ITM gift voucher to redeem on trade tools and earned a place in the national final representing Waikato.

Regional winner Zhuoming 'Kevin' Fu will go on to represent Waikato in the national final in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

There he will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes. The national final will be held at the NZCB National Conference and Expo in Christchurch in May.

NZCB Industry Pathways and Apprenticeship manager, Nick Matthews, said the competition on Saturday demonstrated the outstanding quality and diversity of apprentices training in the industry.

“Nationwide we’re seeing increasing diversity among apprentices entering the building trade, with a record number of female apprentices competing this year.

“The regional competitions have set the bar high ahead of the national final, and these events are a great opportunity for communities around New Zealand to get an insight into building apprenticeship training and to celebrate those apprentices that are excelling in their field,” says Nick.

NZCB actively encourages member builders to take on apprentices as part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled builders.

“The future of New Zealand’s building industry depends on a strong pipeline of trade-qualified, highly capable builders, and the NZCB Apprentice Challenge is one way we support that on a national level,” says Nick.

The forts built on Saturday will be auctioned off via TradeMe from Monday, April 3 with all proceeds going to KidsCan and Cyclone Gabrielle Relief. Given the recent devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle, several forts will be donated to play centres in affected areas.