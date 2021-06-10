Applications for the 2022 Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau - Forestry Scholarships are now open. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries

Nine more New Zealanders can study for a career in forestry and wood processing with applications for the 2022 Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarships now open.

"It is an exciting time to be studying and working in the forestry and wood processing sector and to open the 2022 scholarships to applicants across the country as a pathway to future careers," says Debbie Ward, Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service's director, business and spatial intelligence.

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service is funding three new scholarships for the Diploma in Forest Management at Toi Ohomoi Institute of Technology in Rotorua.

This is in addition to six scholarships for those enrolling in a Bachelor of Forestry Science or a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Forest Engineering at the University of Canterbury.

"The scholarships are a pathway to higher-level study and students will gain the skills, expertise, and capabilities the forestry and wood processing sector needs now and into the future. Through partnering with industry, students are offered internships over summer so they can put their learning into action and gain practical, hands-on workplace experience," says Debbie.

"We are especially keen to hear from students who are Māori and/or identify as female, as a key focus for the programme is to increase diversity amongst students and the sector workforce."

Two new videos have also been launched promoting the scholarship programme and high-level forestry study.

"The videos include our current scholarship recipients talking about the programme and the value and benefits they are getting from studying forestry.

"People watching may be surprised at the wide and diverse range of career options, including science, production management, business and resource management, conservation, engineering, and technology.

"This is clearly demonstrated when the students talk about the different fields they are studying, their experiences during their internships, and their enthusiasm about what their future careers in forestry may bring.

"Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service is proud to be offering the scholarships for next year, as an investment in the future of our people, the forestry and wood processing sector, and our country's long-term environmental and economic prosperity," says Debbie.

Applications for all scholarships close on August 15.

For more information about Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarships, visit www.mpi.govt.nz/forestryscholarships, email mpiforestryscholarships@mpi.govt.nz, or phone 0800 00 83 33.