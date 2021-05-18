Landowner Alby Cooper (left), Mangaotama Stream and Wetlands Restoration Trust member Mark Walker and parent Fieke van den Bogaard with Ōhaupō and Ngāhinapōuri school students. Photo / Jesse Wood

Last Friday, the Mangaotama Stream and Wetlands Restoration Trust brought in 81 Year 7 and 8 students from Ōhaupō and Ngāhinapōuri schools to plant native trees amongst in two stands of kahikatea trees on Alby Cooper's farm on Ngāhinapōuri Rd.

They planted around 2300 native plants for the wetland's future which is also a part of their own.

These were supplied by Wayne Bennett from Forest Flora in Ngāruawāhia.

Mangaotama Stream and Wetlands Restoration Trust project area in Ngāhinapōuri. Photo / Waikato District Council

The children who attended were able to log the hours they spent planting towards their community service for the William Pike Challenge - a great opportunity for the children to get involved in a conservation project on their doorstep.

The Mangaotama Stream and Wetlands Restoration Trust was established in 2019 by Ngāhinapōuri locals Mark Walker, Jim van der Poel, Alby Cooper and Campbell Thomas to maintain the Mangaotama Stream and Wetland, native plantings and pest control to protect plants and native wildlife.

The wetland area is a big chunk in the Ngāhinapōuri area although most is unable to be seen from the road as it's in amongst farmland.

To date, the group of landowners have planted around 47,000 trees, as well as countless self-seeded natives, and in partnership, have put in 14km of fencing and retired land.

They are starting an active pest management project. The trust aims to protect the local flora and fauna, which will contribute ultimately to the improved health of the Mangaotama stream catchment.

The Mangaotama Stream and Wetlands Restoration Trust would like to thank the Waikato Regional Council, FMG, DoC and Fonterra for their sponsorship and support on the project.

All were in attendance on Friday with Fonterra manning the barbecue for lunch.

For more information head to their Facebook page - Mangaotama Stream & Wetlands Restoration Trust.