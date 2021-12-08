New $27 million wastewater transfer station will be the largest in Hamilton

A conceptual visualisation of the above-ground wastewater transfer station in Peacocke. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council has awarded Brian Perry Civil the contract to build a new wastewater transfer station and associated works for the new Peacocke housing area in the southwest of the city.

The $27 million project is another major piece of the development infrastructure to allow the much-needed new suburb to be developed.

Council strategic growth committee chairman councillor Dave Macpherson said after receiving funding via the Government's Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) more than three years ago, it's important this critical piece of infrastructure in the Peacocke area will be breaking ground soon.

"This project is a major milestone for council and will enable essential housing to be built in the first stages of urban development in Peacocke," he says.

Strategic growth committee chairman councillor Dave Macpherson. Photo / Supplied

This is the third major contract the city council has announced for the Peacocke area. The wastewater transfer station will connect with existing construction projects – the northern wastewater pipeline and the new bridge over the Waikato River.

When complete, the transfer station will be the largest in Hamilton and form the heart of the wastewater system for the new Peacocke community. Wastewater will be pumped to the north of Hamilton to continue its journey by gravity to the Pukete Wastewater Treatment Plant – a total distance of 15.5km .

The transfer station will be in Peacockes Rd opposite the Waiora Water Treatment Plant, but a large part of the structure will be built underground – down to 8.5m below ground level.

Macpherson said this project is about more than just growing our city and new infrastructure.

"As well as investing in the new things we need for growth, we haven't forgotten about improving existing infrastructure for the southwest residents and all Hamiltonians."

The transfer station project includes more than 1.5km of pipework to bring the Fitzroy area into the new catchment, which will support current network operations and help to reduce demands on Hamilton's western wastewater network.

"Our approach to Peacocke, and to Hamilton's overall future, is making sure we're growing in a sustainable way that doesn't leave our existing services or communities behind," says Macpherson.

Construction of the transfer station and associated works is expected to get under way in January with minor earthworks completed later this year. The project is expected to take 18 months and be completed in mid-2023.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, a transport network that caters for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks.

Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, opening the area to the Waikato River, and investigating community facilities, which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.