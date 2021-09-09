New Hamilton suburb Peacocke promises travel options cheaper and quicker than jumping in the car

A concept drawing of a path for pedestrians and cyclists on top of a gully bridge as part of the wastewater pipe network in Peacocke. Image / Supplied

The transport network for Hamilton's new southern suburb - Peacocke - is being designed to make it easy for residents to walk, bike and scoot around the city's newest neighbourhood and into the city without jumping in the car.

This week's meeting of Hamilton City Council's Strategic Growth Committee approved an investigation into the next stage of the Peacocke transport network which includes the design for the east-west arterial road (Whatukooruru Drive) and the likely creation of a new shared walking and cycling pathway using two bridges on top of wastewater pipelines across gullies.

Committee chairman councillor Dave Macpherson said the council was keen to look at ways to maximise its investment in Peacocke and provide top quality transport facilities within the suburb.

"The wastewater network provides a great opportunity to add a walking and cycling path along the route of the planned pipes. We want to maximise our transport investment and deliver better outcomes for future residents and the wider community," he said.

The new bridge over the Waikato River is now being built to connect with the new Peacocke suburb. Photo / Supplied

The full scope of the new work will include two kilometres of off-road paths, two gully crossing bridges with connection to existing shared paths in Sandford Park and beyond. Path users will be able to enjoy the protected gully areas safely, without impacting the native fauna or environment.

"Delivering crucial infrastructure, promoting active travel options and protecting the environment in one project is a hefty challenge which our staff have delivered on here."

Macpherson said active and public transport have been primary considerations for the transport network in Peacocke since the start, and that was reflected in the design for Whatukooruru Drive.

"Providing safe and sustainable ways to get around and connect with the wider city are crucial for the success of the Peacocke community.

The council Peacocke tansport plan would see 2km of off-road paths, two gully crossing bridges with connection to existing shared paths in Sandford Park. Photo / Supplied

"From the outset, we will have travel options available that will enable residents to consider cheaper, quicker and more enjoyable options than jumping in the car by themselves to make a trip into the city.

"While there is still a lot of work to be done, it makes sense to look at how we can fund and deliver these opportunities now, rather than trying to expensively retrofit them later," he said.

The next stage of the project is to produce designs and look at opportunities to get funding support for the shared pathway, before updating council in the next few months.

Peacocke is being built with the support from the Government's Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3 million 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1m of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new river bridge, a transport network that caters for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks.

Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, opening the area to the Waikato River, and investigating community facilities for the new community.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.