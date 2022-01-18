Neuron Mobility just launched their first New Zealand e-bike fleet in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Micromobility operator Neuron launched its first New Zealand e-bike fleet in Hamilton today with 50 Neuron bikes joining those of competitor Lime.

Neuron says its e-bikes are designed for longer journeys as riders can use dedicated bike lanes and low-speed roads.

Mid last year, Neuron launched its e-scooter fleet in Hamilton, so customers can now choose between hiring an e-scooter and an e-bike to get around Hamilton Central and surrounding areas for the same price.

Hamilton City Council general manager of infrastructure operations, Eeva-Liisa Wright is positive about the addition to the city's streets.

"We have had transport devices available for hire over two years now in Hamilton, and both scooters and bikes have become a popular alternative form of transport for Hamiltonians and visitors alike. E-bikes are expensive to purchase outright. This service provides access to those devices and can be a great alternative to ownership."

She says the council was continuing to develop the transport network to improve safety and access for those who choose to walk, cycle, skate and scooter in Hamilton.

"With Neuron's new offering of e-bikes, we are continuing to walk the talk when it comes to giving people the choice to use different and more convenient modes of transport for moving around the city."

The pedal-assisted e-bikes have integrated helmets, an emergency button that can tell if someone has a fall and helps the rider call emergency services, voice guidance, topple detection to alert the operator if a parked e-scooter has been left or fallen over and a "Follow my Ride" function that allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real-time for extra safety.

Neuron's e-bikes have similar features to their e-scooters. Photo / Supplied

The bikes are GPS-connected and geofenced to control how fast they can travel in certain areas and where they can be ridden and parked. There are a number of parking stations across the operating area for both e-bikes and e-scooters.

Neuron Mobility regional manager Adam Muirson says the company was delighted to be partnering with the council to launch the e-bike programme.

"We hope the introduction of e-bikes will make micromobility even more accessible to residents and tourists in Hamilton. They will provide another sustainable mode of transport, making them a great alternative to short car trips."

People are able to book and use the e-bikes and scooters through the free Neuron app. Single trips will cost $1 to unlock the e-bike and 45 cents a minute thereafter. More frequent users can buy daily ($9.99), three-day ($14.99), weekly ($19.99), or monthly ($45) passes.