A motorist who narrowly avoided a head-on collision on the Waikato Expressway with a wrong-way driver says she is now paranoid about driving.
Tegan Van den Broek and her friend were on the way to Tauranga from Auckland, driving on the southbound lane near Hampton Downs, when she saw a vehicle heading north in the southbound lane driving straight towards them.
“We see the car in front of us brake and swerve and all of a sudden, we see this car driving straight toward us. It’s so surreal, we braked and luckily there was no one in the left lane so we swerved into it,” Broek told the Waikato Herald.
Van den Broek said she looked behind to see that other cars weren’t so lucky and they had nose-to-tailed.
“We pulled over shaking with adrenaline and immediately called 111 and told them what happened, by this time I had absolutely no idea where the [car] had gone... I was terrified if they had continued driving, and how much carnage there could have been.”