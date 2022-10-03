Some Pink Walk participants from a previous event. This year in October, walk 350,000 steps for the 3500 women diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Photo / Isla Trapskii

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is inviting people in Waikato to get amongst the many initiatives taking place this October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From pink socks on the rugby fields to the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, pink lights to the Pink Ribbon Walk Challenge – October is the time to show support and fundraise for the more than 3500 Kiwi women diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and also to make sure women are being vigilant about breast health.

BCFNZ's chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, says: "Breast cancer is most treatable when it's caught early – it's vital for us to keep spreading this life-saving message when we've all been so distracted by Covid-19 these past few years. We're urging women to make sure they're up to date with their mammograms and to see a doctor quickly if they notice any symptoms.

"This October we're also asking New Zealanders to contribute to our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. As a charity that receives no government funding, the generosity of Kiwis donating to our cause will make a huge difference to further our work in research, education, advocacy and patient support," says Rayner.

There are lots of different ways people can get behind Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

● Volunteer for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal – join 10,000 volunteers taking to the streets on October 28 and 29 to shake a pink bucket for two hours. In Waikato, area co-ordinators (who manage a small team of local collectors) are still being sought in Coromandel Town, Hamilton (airport, Claudelands and Whitiora), Ngāruawāhia, Otorohanga, Pauanui, Tairua, Te Aroha, Te Kauwhata, Te Kuiti and Waihi.

● Take on the Pink Ribbon Walk Challenge. For the first time this year, people in Waikato can walk in their own neighbourhoods for the ones they love. Over the month of October, walk 350,000 steps for the 3500 women diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

● Go Pink For A Day – a campaign for workplaces to raise funds and start conversations about breast health and wellbeing. The first 500 organisations to sign up will receive a free Pink For A Day pack to help make fundraising a breeze.

● See SkyCity Hamilton and Te Aroha's Clock Tower turn pink as they join other landmarks and buildings across Aotearoa New Zealand helping to shine a light on breast cancer. The pink illuminations will take place in Hamilton on October 10-31 and Te Aroha on October 7-31.

Find out more about all the different ways to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month at breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam

Each year around 300 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Waikato region. Early detection is crucial for surviving breast cancer – the 10-year survival rate, if breast cancer is detected by a mammogram, is 95 per cent, but this falls to 85 per cent if a woman finds a lump.

Women should be "breast aware" from the age of 20, which means getting to know the normal look and feel of their breasts so you can tell your doctor if there are any changes. BCFNZ recommends considering annual mammograms from age 40-49, then every two years from 50. Free mammograms through BreastScreen Aotearoa are available when you're 45-69.