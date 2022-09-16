The Breast Cancer Research Trust birthday fundraiser was 1920s inspired glitzy affair including dancers in glamorous attire. Photos / Supplied

Although a year late thanks to Covid-19 restrictions, the Breast Cancer Research Trust finally celebrated its 21st birthday last month. And in doing so raised more than $70,000.

The vital funds will support the clinical trials the trust is running that cost more than $200,000 a trial. The trust was formerly known as the Waikato Breast Cancer Research Trust and was set up in 2000.

Trust chairman and founder Professor Ian Campbell said he was enormously grateful to the 250-plus people who attended the birthday celebrations.

The evening, held at the Gallagher Performing Arts Centre at Waikato University, was 1920s-inspired. Guests were decked out in glamorous attire against a glitzy backdrop, jazz and swing music, delicious canapes, and cocktails.

Acknowledgment and thanks also go to sponsors and supporters at APL Window Solutions, Gallagher, Anglesea Women's Health Breast Care Centre, Brian Perry Charitable Trust, and other generous businesses and individuals.

"We have run more than 45 different clinical trials spanning the full spectrum of breast cancer treatments from new drug trials to new surgical techniques, to advances in radiation therapy, breast cancer prevention, and improved quality of life for those diagnosed," Campbell said.

"From reports, we have established that death rates from breast cancer have halved, so women newly diagnosed with breast cancer have a better than 93 per cent chance of being alive in five years' time. We are in this position, thanks to advances made by breast cancer research."

One of the achievements celebrated at the birthday bash was the Waikato Breast Cancer Register, set up by the trust in 2000. The register now has the longest period of breast cancer data of any register in the country and provides comprehensive data on diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes for virtually every newly diagnosed breast cancer case in Waikato.

In recent years it has been incorporated into the NZ Breast Cancer Foundation National Register, Te Rehita Mate Utaetae.

"Four simple words define the Breast Cancer Research Trust – Gaining Knowledge, Saving Lives. As breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women, research is the best weapon we have to fight breast cancer and your support is essential to our achievements," Campbell said.

For more information about how to donate to or support the Breast Cancer Research Trust, go to https://www.breastcancerresearch.org.nz, phone Cindy Jacobs at 0221311303 or email Cindy.Jacobs@breastcancerresearch.org.nz