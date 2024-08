Waharoa Rd East has been closed after a two-car crash. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Two people have been seriously injured and a Matamata road blocked after a two-car crash.

A police statement said the crash happened at about 1.40pm near the intersection of Waharoa Rd East with Pohlen Rd in Matamata.

Waharoa Rd East was blocked.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries to two people,” the statement said.