Marti Friedlander exhibition in Waikato celebrates vintage photographs

Detail, Marti Friedlander, Don Driver in his studio, New Plymouth, 1978. Courtesy of the Gerrard and Marti Friedlander Charitable Trust. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Museum is showcasing vintage photographs by internationally recognised Kiwi photographer Marti Friedlander.

"Marti Friedlander: Portraits of the Artists" is taken on tour by New Zealand Portrait Gallery and has been curated by Friedlander's friend and former lecturer Dr Leonard Bell.

The photos chronicle New Zealand's social and cultural life from the 1960s into the 21st century. Friedlander's subjects are artists, writers, craftspeople and actors such as Ralph Hotere, Maurice Gee, Dame Robin White, Wilf Wright, Darien Takle, Michael King, Evelyn Page and Gaylene Preston.

Waikato Museum director Cherie Meecham said the exhibition is a unique opportunity for visitors to see the stunning work of one Aotearoa's most prominent and highly regarded photographers.

"Marti Friedlander's compelling photography is recognised here and around the world for its invaluable insights into our socio-cultural history. It's a privilege to be hosting a showcase of her expressive works, which reveal her brilliance and range in terms of style, format and lighting."

Friedlander emigrated to New Zealand from England in 1958 and began taking photographs in a quest to document and understand her new home, its people and social movements. The late photographer's career spanned nearly 60 years and covered a variety of genres, from documentary reportage and street photography to rural landscapes and portraiture.

"Marti Friedlander: Portraits of the Artists" runs until July 25, and is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free.