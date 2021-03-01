Exhibition pays tribute to historical figure who changed the world's vision of the universe

The exhibition Galileo: Scientist, Astronomer, Visionary at Waikato Museum has lots of interactive elements. Photo / Supplied

As a world's first, Waikato Museum hosts an interactive exhibition about Italian scientist, astronomer and mathematician Galileo Galilei.

The exhibition, titled Galileo – Scientist, Astronomer, Visionary, had its world premiere last Wednesday and pays tribute to a leading figure in the transition from natural philosophy to modern science.

Born in Pisa in 1564, Galileo Galilei pioneered the use of the telescope for observing the night sky and devoted his life to scientific experiments. A historical figure who touched on nearly every facet of scientific advancement, he changed the world's vision of the universe through his revolutionary discoveries.

As an astronomer, Galileo used observation and experimentation to interrogate and challenge traditional ideas.

Visitors to this new exhibition will be invited to explore Galileo's technical innovations and study of motion and gain insights into how his pioneering work in science, physics and astronomy has shaped the modern world.

Waikato Museum director Cherie Meecham said it's a privilege to offer visitors the rare pleasure of experiencing Galileo's legacy in an entirely new way.

"A project of this scale is a real coup for Waikato Museum and I'm thrilled we are the first venue in the world to showcase this exhibition," she said.

"It's ideal for children, families and school groups who are keen to experience science hands-on and in a fun way. Galileo's accomplishments have strong links to the New Zealand Curriculum, so I'm looking forward to seeing our museum buzzing with students keen to learn from one of the greatest minds in human history."

Galileo – Scientist, Astronomer, Visionary is an interactive experience designed to appeal to all ages. It has been developed by Italian exhibition studio Artisans of Florence, whose Da Vinci and Archimedes exhibitions have previously been hosted at Waikato Museum.

The family-friendly exhibition allows visitors to discover Galileo and his fundamental contributions to science through interactive displays.

The exhibition runs until June 7, daily from 10am to 5pm.