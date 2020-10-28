An ambulance was seen proceeding through the cordon shortly after the two were found by Police. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A man appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning and a woman has dog bite injuries after a shot was reportedly fired at a property on Waikeria Rd about 3.45pm yesterday.

The Armed Offenders Squad, a dog unit and the police helicopter were called but a 25-year-old man and a woman fled before police arrived.

A major Police operation unfolded yesterday on Waikeria Rd following reports of a shot being fired. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

They were found at a nearby property at 7pm.

The woman suffered dog bites while being arrested and remains in hospital.

The man has been charged with discharging a firearm in or near a dwelling and unlawfully carrying or possessing a firearm.

Road cordons were in place on Waikeria Rd until 7.30pm and traffic was backed up along State Highway 3.