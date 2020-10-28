Voyager 2023 media awards

Man in Hamilton District Court after shot reportedly fired in Waikeria

An ambulance was seen proceeding through the cordon shortly after the two were found by Police. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A man appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning and a woman has dog bite injuries after a shot was reportedly fired at a property on Waikeria Rd about 3.45pm yesterday.

The Armed Offenders Squad, a dog unit and the police helicopter were called but a 25-year-old man and a woman fled before police arrived.

A major Police operation unfolded yesterday on Waikeria Rd following reports of a shot being fired. Photo / Caitlan Johnston
They were found at a nearby property at 7pm.

The woman suffered dog bites while being arrested and remains in hospital.

The man has been charged with discharging a firearm in or near a dwelling and unlawfully carrying or possessing a firearm.

Road cordons were in place on Waikeria Rd until 7.30pm and traffic was backed up along State Highway 3.

Some residents of the road were waiting at the cordon for nearly three hours. Photo / Caitlan Johnston
