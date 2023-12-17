Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

Waikato Lotto players are in the money after Saturday night’s draw.

A player who bought their ticket at Four Square Balmoral in Tokoroa is $300,000 better off after winning Strike Four.

And a Paeroa player has won second division Powerball, picking up a prize package of $42,174. The lucky winner bought their ticket at Countdown Paeroa.

Another Waikato player, who bought their ticket online through MyLotto, won $26,162 in second division. There were 10 second division winners overall, with the other winning tickets sold in Northland, Auckland, Whanganui and Palmerston North.

There were no first division winners. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

The winning numbers were 1 7 23 31 35 37 with Bonus 5 and Powerball 7. Strike was 7 37 1 31.

Last week a Hamilton player won $500,000 in Lotto first division. Their ticket was bought online through MyLotto.

Another Hamilton player struck it lucky in the previous Saturday night’s draw. The player, who bought their ticket at Bin Inn Hamilton East, was one of 15 second division winners, each picking up $17,723.

Last month Waikato winners included a Thames couple who won $1 million, a Cambridge player who won $500,000 playing Lotto Strike Four, a Ngāruawāhia player who won a third share of $1 million in Lotto first division, and a Hamilton couple who scored a whopping $8.3 million in Powerball.

Lotto said in a media statement its Christmas promotion was now on. All Triple Dip tickets bought between December 10 and 7.30pm on December 30 would be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

“At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers that if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults,” the media release said.

Lotto said it existed to return 100 per cent of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.



