A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in last night’s draw.
The player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of 10 second division winners, each picking up $33,252.
The other winners were from Auckland, Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt, Wellington, Manawatū and Horowhenua. Second division Powerball was not struck.
Two players from Auckland and Tauranga each won $500,000 in Lotto first division.
The winning tickets were sold at Skyblue Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.