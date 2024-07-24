Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw no. 2397 were 1 11 18 29 31 38 with Bonus 24 and Powerball 10. Strike was 38 29 1 18.

Lotto luck also came to Waikato players in Saturday night’s draw with four players winning more than $20,000 including one winning nearly $50,000.

A Taupō player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto won $49,073 with second division Powerball.

Other Waikato winners included MyLotto players from Hamilton and the Waikato region and a player who bought their ticket from Flickers in Tokoroa.

They were among 17 second division winners each winning $22,317.

Last week three Waikato Lotto players were in the money after Wednesday night’s draw.

The players were among 15 second division winners each taking home $19,374.

The winning Waikato tickets were bought at Pak N Save Thames, Dinsdale Lotto & Stationery and online via MyLotto (Hamilton).

Seven lucky Kiwis shared the top prize in last month’s $50 million Powerball draw.

Each took $7.2 million in the must-be-won draw on June 8.

Other Powerball jackpots won since then include $4.5 million won by a MyLotto player in Waikato on June 12 and $5.5m won on June 19 by a physical ticket bought in Waitara.







