Three Waikato Lotto players are more than $20,000 better off after last night’s draw.

Ten players overall won second division, each picking up $20,762, with one Auckland MyLotto player also winning Powerball second division, taking their prize to $33,171.

The winning Waikato tickets were sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville, New World Te Rapa, and on MyLotto.

It’s the second winning second division ticket sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville in days.

A ticket bought for last Saturday’s draw won $20,054.

Another player who bought their ticket at Countdown Paeroa also won second division at the weekend.

A Hamilton player won $400,000 with Lotto Strike Four in last Wednesday night’s draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

A MyLotto player in Hamilton won $10.5m playing Powerball in February this year.

Powerball first division was not struck last night and has rolled over to Saturday at $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $600,000.

One Auckland player won $1 million in first division with a ticket sold at Mitchell’s Paper Power.

Last night’s winning numbers were 13 22 25 26 32 and 36 with bonus 21 and Powerball 4. Strike was 25 22 32 26.

Meanwhile, the Wairoa winner of a $10.3 million Lotto prize has described their whānau’s joy after discovering the big win.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was watching the live draw on TV and marking their numbers down on their ticket when they realised they won.

“All of a sudden, I had four matching numbers and then five. I yelled, ‘I’ve got five numbers!’ I was so happy.”

“But then I realised I had more numbers, and when I circled the Powerball, I stood up in shock,” the winner said.

They plan to invest their winnings and help their whānau, saying they are “thankful for this prize and looking forward to the future.”







