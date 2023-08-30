Kapiti New World owner Ali Young on selling the winning ticket. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Hamilton player is $400,000 richer after striking it lucky with Lotto Strike Four in last night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Strike Four means the first four balls drawn match the first four numbers in the same order on a line on your ticket.

Meanwhile, Powerball was not struck, with the prize pool jackpotting to $10 million for Saturday night.

A Napier player won $1 million with Lotto first division in last night’s draw. The winning ticket was sold at Napier City Pak N Save.

Fourteen players around the country won Lotto second division, each picking up $17,206.

Last night’s winning numbers were 9 17 22 30 36 and 40 with bonus 20 and Powerball 5. Strike was 17 30 40 9.

At the weekend a Waikato player won a share of $1 million after winning Lotto first division in Saturday night’s draw.

The MyLotto online player wins $250,000, sharing the pot with a player from Auckland and two from Palmerston North.

Winners in Lotto second division at the weekend included a Waikato MyLotto player and a person who bought a ticket at New World Whangamatā. They each won $15,885.