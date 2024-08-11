Waikato Lotto players missed out on the big one in the weekend’s draw but three were in the money with first and second division.
A player who bought their ticket at Caltex Dinsdale was one of 14 Lotto first division winners, each picking up $66,667.
The other winning first division tickets were bought from Relay Auckland Domestic Airport and on MyLotto by players from Northland, Auckland and Wellington.
A player who bought their ticket at New World Te Rapa and another from Thames-Coromandel who bought their ticket online via MyLotto were among 36 second division-winning players, each winning $16,690.
Three of those players also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $31,572. Those players were from Auckland, New Plymouth and Oamaru.