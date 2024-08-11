In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, NZ’s history-making Olympics, ChCh cathedral blow for businesses and Wellington’s slow economic recovery.

Waikato Lotto players missed out on the big one in the weekend’s draw but three were in the money with first and second division.

A player who bought their ticket at Caltex Dinsdale was one of 14 Lotto first division winners, each picking up $66,667.

The other winning first division tickets were bought from Relay Auckland Domestic Airport and on MyLotto by players from Northland, Auckland and Wellington.

A player who bought their ticket at New World Te Rapa and another from Thames-Coromandel who bought their ticket online via MyLotto were among 36 second division-winning players, each winning $16,690.

Three of those players also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $31,572. Those players were from Auckland, New Plymouth and Oamaru.