According to provisional results, former Waikato Regional Council chairs Russ Rimmington and Barry Quale did not make the cut in this year's local election.

Rimmington, who stood for re-election for one of four seats in the Hamilton constituency, received 10,953 votes to date, falling far behind the successful candidates Bruce Clarkson (12,521 votes) and Chris Hughes (11,527 votes) as well as re-elected councillors Angela Strange (15,263 votes) and Jennifer Nickel (11,712 votes).

Hamilton candidate Meshweyla Macdonald was also unsuccessful, receiving 9162 votes so far.

Quale, who stood for re-election in one of two seats in the Waipā-King Country constituency, received only 4971 votes so far, the lowest number of votes in this constituency. The other unsuccessful candidate, Judy Sherriff, received 6216 votes so far.

The successful candidates who will represent the Waipā-King Country constituency are Stu Kneebone (8709 votes so far), who has been re-elected, and Clyde Graf (7025 votes).

There will also be a change in the Thames-Coromandel constituency as new candidate Warren Maher (5834 votes) has been provisionally elected. Former councillor Denis Tegg did not make the cut as he received 5499 votes to date.

Pamela Storey (6172 votes) has been re-elected to the Waikato constituency and will be joined by new regional councillor Noel Smith (6296 votes). Former councillor Fred Lichtwark received only 5016 votes, meaning he and Jennifer Hayman (3598 votes) have been unsuccessful according to provisional results.

Provisionary results say Waikato Regional Council has eight new councillors. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The new councillor for the Taupō-Rotorua constituency is Mich'eal Downard who received 5089 votes so far. The two unsuccessful candidates are Peter Kidd (478 votes) and Simone Stevenson (3208 votes).

The two new councillors for the Waihou constituency are Ben Dunbar-Smith (6383 votes) and Robert Cookson (5190 votes).

Anaru Adams (2054 votes), Anita Goodman (2928 votes), Justus Katzur (885 votes), Philip Sherwood (4595 votes), Chris van der Aa (1798 votes) and David Waine (1206 votes) didn't get elected.

Official results are expected to be announced on Thursday, October 13.

Tipa Mahuta and Kataraina Hodge had already been elected unopposed for the two Waikato Regional Māori constituencies Ngā Tai Ki Uta and Ngā Hau E Whā in August.

For more information visit the Regional Council's website or Facebook page.

Below is the full list of the provisionally elected Waikato Regional councillors:

● Hamilton

Bruce Clarkson

Chris Hughes

Angela Strange

Jennifer Nickel

● Waikato

Pamela Storey

Noel Smith

● Waihou

Ben Dunbar-Smith

Robert Cookson

● Taupō-Rotorua

Mich'eal Downard

● Waipā-King Country

Stu Kneebone

Clyde Graf

● Thames-Coromandel

Warren Maher

● Ngā Tai Ki Uta

Kataraina Hodge

● Ngā Hau E Whā

Tipa Mahuta