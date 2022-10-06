Garden Place is the place to be on Saturday. After the voting is all over there is live family entertainment lined up and stay on for a free screening of the movie Frozen. Photo / Dave Murray

Garden Place is the place to be on Saturday. After the voting is all over there is live family entertainment lined up and stay on for a free screening of the movie Frozen. Photo / Dave Murray

Hamilton City Council is hosting drive-through voting from 9am to midday at three locations around the city on Saturday in a final effort to raise voter turnout.

If you can't be bothered parking, getting out of your car and walking to the ballot box, no worries you'll find drive-through voting outside the council offices on Caro St, on Boundary Rd in Claudelands, and at Countdown Dinsdale.

The initiative, which the council has dubbed Show Up For Your City, is part of events this Saturday involving all things election.

You can also drop off your voting papers at one of the numerous ballot boxes until midday, use one of the special drive-through voting sites or cast a special vote with the help of council staff.

Once voting has closed, the party begins, the council says.

The special Your Neighbourhood Central event kicks off from 1pm in Garden Place with music, games and entertainment.

Hamilton's voter turnout is currently the lowest in Waikato. As of Wednesday, only 17.4 per cent of the 110,183 registered voters had voted.

However, the voter turnout in numerous districts nationwide is lower than in the last two elections, despite efforts by councils and Local Government New Zealand to get more people engaged in local elections.

Anyone that hasn't cast their vote should return their voting packs to a ballot box by midday Saturday, October 8, to ensure it can be counted.

Alternatively, you can show up at one of the three drive-through voting sites.

The Your Neighbourhood event kicking off after voting has closed has something for everyone, even the ones too little to vote yet.

Grab some kai and watch the live entertainment, then pop on a virtual reality (VR) headset and meet some Hamilton Zoo residents up close.

You can also take the opportunity to learn more about what's happening in Hamilton and get informed about any council projects while the kids meet their favourite Enchanted characters and learn how to operate a digger.

For even more entertainment, you can have dinner and then watch Frozen at Garden Place Movies. Meet the movie characters at 6.30pm and settle in for the free outdoor screening at 7.30pm. BYO seats, blankets and cosy clothing.