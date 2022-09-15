Hamilton City Council mayoral candidate Jack Gielen. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Herald invited Hamilton's mayoral candidates to answer questions we prepared on some key issues for local body voters.

Name: Jack Gielen

Age (optional): No answer provided

I live in: No answer provided

What skills and experiences would you bring to the role of Mayor?

I am a social worker and a pastor counsellor community worker. I have administration experience on two trust boards - the New Zealand Suicide Prevention Trust and Families 4 Justice - putting in place buddy-support networks to help people. I have entrepreneurial business skills, being a natural leader who's a self-expressive artist, playing the guitar and hosting a radio show. I believe I have the ability to be a chief executive officer appointing heads of community boards, addressing constituent concerns; being the people's voice.

What approach should Hamilton take on the Three Waters Reform?

I am concerned with the Three Waters contract, including drinking water, wastewater and stormwater - that the terms of the deal have not been spelt out properly, as we the people need to be the main stakeholders. Does the agreement mean corporate ownership putting the price of water up, and will the company be made up of overseas interests putting profits before people? Sixty councils want to manage the Three Waters, making the people own the biggest share with greater transparency and accountability.

Would you like to see Hamilton become a Super City, absorbing surrounding districts into one unified local body? Why?

The Māori people, local boards, and 80 per cent of Kiwis are opposed to Supercities, as it represents democracy under attack. There have been numerous protests against supercities, as one controlling entity dictates to all the surrounding areas how finances and funding are to be spent. Furthermore, each area of the city knows what the specific needs are within their communities.

What else – if anything – should Hamilton do to encourage more use of public transport, walking, and cycling?

To encourage more public transport, walking, cycling, bussing and carpooling in Hamilton, the council needs to inform people of the benefits, emphasising the effects of reducing climate change as well as focusing on the health benefits of having less stressful days with less congestion on roads. The council needs to have alternative travel days where people purposely walk, bike, cycle, travel by bus and carpool. Car-free days are a good idea also.

Does Hamilton need community boards with delegated authority and budgets? Why?

Yes, Hamilton does need community boards, delegated authority and budgets, as the voices of ordinary people are not being heard within the youth sector, where they used to have a youth council meeting their needs and empowering them to change. The Treaty embodies partnership and participation between Māori, Pakeha, and all multicultural people, who all need to be represented with their respective cultural understandings. Boards can help all the different groups to communicate their wants, needs, and problems, coming up with strategies; ways to solve them.

What new projects you would like to see the new council support?

No answer provided

Why should people vote for you to become Mayor?

People should vote Jack Gielen for Mayor because I want to be father of the city, nurturing and encouraging all people, focusing on community inclusion as a part of diversity. My vision is forward-looking, meeting the needs of a growing, expanding, multicultural, beautiful city, where businesses and people thrive. I am a problem solver and a change-maker who will deal with the debt, reduce the rates, and focus on the essential projects for the future. Climate change, housing affordability, maintenance of gardens, parks and greenbelt areas, roads, and cycleways will be kept in good order. City Hall will be open and transparent; I will put the heart and soul back into the city, promoting freedom, justice, and equality for all. I will have a 24/7 open-office policy for all, listening to everyone, providing answers and solutions to all problems.