Te Kūiti homeowner Sarah Anderson has been supported by Maru Energy Trust to install underfloor insulation and a heat pump.

Te Kūiti homeowner Sarah Anderson has been supported by Maru Energy Trust to install underfloor insulation and a heat pump.

In a move to enhance community welfare, The Lines Company (TLC) has announced a substantial increase in funding to Maru Energy Trust, targeting improvements in home warmth across the King Country region.

Over the next three years, TLC will contribute $450,000 annually to the trust, marking a $300,000 increase per year from previous funding levels.

Since its inception in 2018, TLC’s total commitment to the programme will reach around $2 million.

Maru Energy Trust, an independent organisation dedicated to creating warmer and drier homes, has welcomed the boost as a “transformative” step forward.

Maru Energy Trust chairman Brian Hanna said the additional funding was a “turbo-charge” for the initiatives.