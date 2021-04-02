Legendary racehorse lives on in rest home name

Jim Otway, son of Seton Otway who owned the sire Foxbridge and village resident Noeline Jackson in front of a photo of Foxbridge. Photo / Supplied

When Noeline Jackson visited Bupa Foxbridge Retirement Village for the first time, she noticed the name and said to her husband Des, "aww Foxbridge, that was Uncle Sid's favourite horse".

The Hamiltonian remembered visiting her uncle when she was a child at Trelawney Stud in Cambridge on school holidays and patting the famous racehorse.

The thoroughbred was New Zealand's most successful sire and broodmare sire for 11 consecutive seasons, and was inducted into the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame in 2008.

"Uncle Sid would hold the reins of Foxbridge as I'd pat him, he was a beautiful horse and timid," she says.

Noeline says her love of horses must run in the family as her Uncle Sid worked in the Cambridge stables and cared for the animals like they were his own.

"He loved Foxbridge and all the horses. If they were sick he would sleep in the stables to make sure they were all right."

Noeline and Des were taken immediately with the new village, noting the park on one side and Te Rapa Racecourse on the other.

The couple, both 89, sold their house and moved into a new two-bedroom villa more than a year ago. "In winter our villa was as warm as warm and as safe as houses too."

With three daughters and six grandchildren, Noeline and Des are glad they have the space for when family visit. They've been married for 63 years and met while working at Pollock & Milne, a dress goods store in Hamilton. They enjoy the village social activities, especially the morning teas and happy hours.

"Our new neighbours are very friendly and we look forward to more neighbours joining us soon."

Bupa Foxbridge Retirement Village and Care Home in Te Rapa, Hamilton was officially opened and blessed by Kaumatua Te Atutahi Chris Riki last month.

Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor who helped to open the development said: "This care home and village will be a vital hub in the community, giving older people social connection and improving wellbeing. It also provides wonderful career opportunities for many Waikato people."

The care home has different levels of care over three floors. It contains 85 beds, made up of 27 beds for residents living with dementia, 50 beds for residents in hospital and rest home levels of care, plus eight spacious care suites.

It also has 26 luxurious one- and two-bedroom apartments, and 53 villas, which are warm, welcoming and sustainable.

Bupa managing director Caro Cooper said: "A highlight for me is the beautifully designed sensory garden and what that garden will mean to residents living with dementia."

At the opening, Jim, the son of Seton Otway, who owned the horse Foxbridge, spoke about what an honour it is to have a village and care home named after the famous horse. Bupa Foxbridge joins Eventhorpe, St Andrews and St Kilda sites, providing more care and support to the Waikato community.