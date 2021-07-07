Thames SPCA: Neglected dog kept on a short chain in a back yard for four years

Love that smile: Odin has been patiently awaiting adoption for months now. Photo / Supplied

Being named Odin - after the Norse god of war - may be intended as a tough name for a tough animal but this four-year-old Labrador/Staffie rescue dog in desperate need of the right forever home is anything but intimidating.

Yes, Odin is a strong boy, even boisterous when given even a little attention. But he's a sweet boy who loves a cuddle - perhaps ill-disciplined, but not ill-tempered.

Which says a lot about his character and good nature when you learn that Odin was neglected, left on a one-metre chain in a back yard for just about all of his four years.

Odin was rescued from life on a short chain in a back yard. Photo / Supplied

He is now in the care of the SPCA Thames Centre, where manager Lisa Handcock says he is what she would classify as a true rescue dog.

"He's definitely a project for someone; he's never really been taught any basic manners. He's a four-year-old blank canvas. He's had very limited time off the chain; never been taught to sit or to wait for food."

When Odin was brought into the centre by an SPCA inspector some weeks ago he was very untrusting: he hasn't been out in the world very much, and is learning everything as he goes.

"But then he realised he was in a safe place and he was going to have a full belly and a warm bed, he just came out of his shell and started to trust people," says Lisa.

"When he came in he was very dehydrated and very untrusting, he just about drank a whole bucket of water he was that thirsty.

"Then it was like, where do we start with him; even trying to get a lead on to him was fun and games. We are getting there with him; he is going to have his hang-ups and things you have got to work with, but he has always got a big smile on his face when someone comes to talk with him.

"We have these great big outdoor pens, when you walk past he literally puts his whole front leg through the fence and tries to get your attention so that you will stop and have a chat to him."

His great joy is every morning when the volunteer dog walker comes in.

"He recognises her, just about doing somersaults in his pen because he thinks she's the best thing since sliced bread," says Lisa.

Although a few people have been in to the centre to meet Odin, the right person has not yet come along.

He will require an experienced owner who will be quite firm and consistent with him.

"He would suit going somewhere where there is no other dog, where he's the only dog in the family, with someone who is going to take the time to concentrate on what he needs," says Lisa.

"When you bring a person to your family - because that's what you are doing you're adding a family member - you need to be able to spend time with them. It is no use adopting Odin if you are working 60 hours a week."

You will also need a fenced property where Odin can be free and do doggie things.

It is SPCA policy that you have adequate fencing to contain a dog; although surprisingly, animal welfare regulations do allow dogs to be chained as a way of containment.

"We find there are so many dogs in New Zealand that are in the back yard chained up – and just forgotten about," says Lisa.

"They might have some food and a basic kennel and some water and that's it."

One more thing about Odin, because he is so energetic Lisa does not think he would be suitable for a home with young children.

"Just because he is bounding around; not because he has shown any issues with children. He can be a bit full on and would be more suitable for teenagers and adults.

"He is a characterful dog who needs to be taught some manners."