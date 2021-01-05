Learn how to transform textile waste into a fashion statement

Make Do and Mend is the theme of three workshops coming up at the Te Awamutu Museum. Photo / Supplied

Waipā residents will have the opportunity later this month to learn how to create high fashion looks using recycled materials at the Te Awamutu Museum.

Three "Make Do and Mend" workshops will be held by upcycle fashion designer and owner of Taupō Alterations, Connie Takarangi in collaboration with the museum, to show residents how to reduce, reuse, repurpose and recreate a range of new items.

Takarangi, who mainly works with fabric and trims sourced through second-hand shops, said the workshops connect to a World War II theme of making do with what you have available.

Te Awamutu Museum exhibitions co-ordinator Henriata Nicholas says eco-fashion has really taken off as a cost-effective way of creating new fashion trends. Photo / Supplied

"In this time of great change, people are looking for something unique, repurposing pre-loved everyday items of clothing is great for our environment and challenges you to be creative with those bits and bobs you may have at home," she said.

"At these workshops everyone will make something unique, taking inspiration from the Fashion Fridays exhibition on show in the museum."

The workshop topics and dates are:

• Fascinators and hats, Monday January 18

• Brooches and cuffs, Tuesday January 19

• Fascinators and hats, Wednesday January 20

Te Awamutu Museum exhibitions co-ordinator Henriata Nicholas said this type of eco-fashion has really taken off as a cost-effective way of creating new fashion trends.

"In Aotearoa New Zealand it is estimated that 100 million kilos of textile waste is dumped each year.

The workshops connect to a World War II theme of making do with what you have available. Photo / Supplied

"These workshops will teach you how easy it is to start looking at textile waste as potential resources for new fashion items."

Learn more about the upcoming workshops at the Te Awamutu Facebook page or by visiting www.tamuseum.org.nz/events/.

• Book your spot by contacting the museum on 07 872 0085 or museum@waipad.govt.nz.