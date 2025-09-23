The boat was sitting on the seabed in about 4m of water, anchored to minimise shifting.

Salvors were on site and mopping up a sheen caused by “residual oils” from the engine bay, an update said.

Waikato Regional Harbourmaster Chris Bredenback told the Waikato Herald the launch’s owner had wanted to transfer it to Whangārei, in Northland, for a refit.

“And for whatever reason, it sank.”

While boaties were asked to stay away from the sunken vessel so as to stop it from potentially breaking up, there was little risk of any diesel or oil spills, Bredenback said.

Because the boat had been salvaged before, the oil and diesel was removed with only a residual amount left in carpets, he said.

“It is really low impact, environmental impact from that residual spill.”

Fourteen people were rescued from the stricken launch before it sank in about 8m of water off Mōtītī Island on May 16.

The estimated 35-50 tonne boat was salvaged by Bay Underwater Services, which had been engaged by the owner’s insurer, company director Rob Campbell previously told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“Prior to raising the casualty using about 60 tonnes of air lift bags, the launch’s fuel tanks were sealed off to prevent any further diesel leakage and the fuel tanks were found intact,” he said at the time.

Bredenback said the vessel had been brought back to the dry dock at Tauranga Harbour, and was being towed to Whangārei by Trojan Marine Services on Sunday.

He said a salvage company would be very motivated to lift the launch off the ocean floor.

“They will be motivated to get it lifted and get it to wherever they need to get it to.

“The longer they’re down, the higher the risk that weather pattern change, and the last thing we want is it breaking up.”

Bredenback said his team would be unlikely to respond to the sinking vessel if there were neither oil spills or any navigation risks.

“We’re comfortable with the activity that’s going on and hoping that it gets under way.”

The area it sunk was not a high-transit area and posed little risk, Bredenback said.

The Waikato Herald approached Trojan Marine Services for comment.

It’s not the first luxury launch to go down off Coromandel in recent years.

In October 2023, a 15.2m launch sunk in Mercury Bay after hitting rocks near Motukorure Island – also known as Centre Island.

