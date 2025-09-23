The estimated 35-50 tonne boat was salvaged by Bay Underwater Services, which had been engaged by the owner’s insurer, company director Rob Campbell previously told the Bay of Plenty Times.
“Prior to raising the casualty using about 60 tonnes of air lift bags, the launch’s fuel tanks were sealed off to prevent any further diesel leakage and the fuel tanks were found intact,” he said at the time.
Bredenback said the vessel had been brought back to the dry dock at Tauranga Harbour, and was being towed to Whangārei by Trojan Marine Services on Sunday.
He said a salvage company would be very motivated to lift the launch off the ocean floor.
“They will be motivated to get it lifted and get it to wherever they need to get it to.