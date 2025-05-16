Mōtītī Island off the Bay of Plenty coast.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Mōtītī Island off the Bay of Plenty coast.

Fourteen people have been rescued from a boat that reportedly began taking on water off the coast of Tauranga, police say.

A police spokesman said about 1.30pm today police were alerted to a boat taking on water east of Mōtītī Island.

“Fourteen people on board are all accounted for and back on dry land, but it appears police were not required.”

Coastguard NZ was the lead agency responding to the incident, the police spokesman said.

A Tauranga Coastguard spokesman said the organisation’s TECT Rescue boat was stood down, and he was unable to make further comment.