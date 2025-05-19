The bow of the sunken launch at the first stage of being raised from the sea floor near Motiti Island. Photo / Sean Kelly, Pacific 7 Ltd

When the Maketū Coastguard rescue vessel Eastpack arrived, the bow was still visible and the stern had hit the seafloor, but the vessel was taking on water quickly.

Rob Campbell, Pāpāmoa-based Bay Underwater Services NZ Ltd director, said the company had been engaged by the launch owner’s insurer to salvage the vessel, and protect the environment from diesel and oil.

The submerged 60 foot [18.2m] launch near Motiti Island after it hit hidden rocks on May 16. Photo /Sean Kelly, Pacific 7 Ltd

Campbell told the Bay of Plenty Times that on Saturday the company’s staff began raising the estimated 35 to 40-tonne launch, which was about 8m deep.

“Prior to raising the casualty using about 60 tonnes of air lift bags, the launch’s fuel tanks were sealed off to prevent any further diesel leakage and the fuel tanks were found intact.”

60-foot launch being raised from the sea floor near Motiti Island and being tendered by salvors. Photo / Sean Kelly, Pacific 7 Ltd

“Once the vessel was back on the surface enough, it was tethered and moved to a more sheltered area on the southern side of Mōtītī Island to be worked on further,” he said.

Campbell said there was “major damages” to the stern with several holes and they needed to use patches and plates to make temporary repairs and ensure the vessel was water-tight.

“The bow and stern of the vessel were at the surface allowing the salvage divers to work underneath the hull to shore up the holes.”

Campbell said eight salvage divers had been working 24-7 in shifts in windy and choppy conditions during Sunday and were “buzzed by several sharks” attracted by bait and fish floating out of the stricken vessel.

They hoped to tow the vessel to Tauranga by mid-Tuesday.

Campbell said there was four tonnes of fuel on board and they needed to cap off the fuel once it was fully floated.

He said Sean Kelly, the owner of Tauranga-based Pacific 7 which also provides marine salvage services, helped the salvage operation by skippering one of Bay Underwater Services’ salvage boats.

Maketu Coastguard's rescue boat EastPack resecue.

Maketu Volunteer Coastguard president Shane Beech said the skipper and passengers did “all the rights things after getting into difficulties and all those on board were wearing lifejackets”.

He said he was waiting to talk to the launch owner again.

Beech urged all boaties to check their charts and conditions before heading out on the water and to also seek the Coastguard’s advice if heading to unfamiliar places.

Tauranga Bridge Marina general manager Tony Arnold said the vessel, which left from Sulphur Point marina, was not owned by any of the marina’s berth owners.

A Maritime NZ spokesman said the organisation was seeking to better understand what happened.

“This will involve speaking with the owner, and others as might be appropriate.”

Mōtītī Island is 21km northeast of Tauranga.

The Bay of Plenty Times has attempted to contact the owner of the vessel as well as the rescued passengers.

Sandra Conchie has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.