Tri-sport Taupō encourages youth development through participation in events like the Kinloch Triathlon.

Tri-sport Taupō encourages youth development through participation in events like the Kinloch Triathlon.

The Kinloch Triathlon Festival marks its 40th anniversary next month, in what organisers believe is the longest-running event of its kind in New Zealand.

Taking place over February 10 and 11, the event has a variety of categories including a standard distance triathlon, a sprint, and a ‘try-a-tri’ with a 300m swim, 10km bike and a 2.5km run.

National aquabike and aquathlon championships will take place, as well as a youth event for 8 to 16-year-olds and a kids’ aquathlon for under-8s.

The range of events on offer reflects the ethos of organisers Tri-sport Taupō, whose youth development programme gives the triathletes of the future a chance to gain experience and guidance from seasoned athletes.

The club has boasted world-class triathletes including current stars Nicole van der Kaay and Kyle Smith.

Catering for members as young as 7, the club prides itself on fostering a welcoming environment regardless of age or prior experience, said Tri-sport Taupō secretary Gillian Smith.

“With triathlon, there’s no age limits - it’s one of the few completely intergenerational sports.”

It means their club nights and events cater for everyone; one young member started with them as a non-swimmer, and a senior out-of-towner has come to every Kinloch Triathlon over its four-decade history.

Lola (left) aged 11, is training under the watchful eye of her Olympian mum Sam Bradley.

For member Sam Bradley, encouraging the triathletes of tomorrow is crucial.

She knows the ins and outs of the sport better than most as a two-time Olympic athlete, Commonwealth silver medal winner, Ironman winner and previous world champion.

She said it made sense that a club like this existed in Taupō.

“Taupō is known to be the home of triathlon, and the Kinloch Triathlon is known in the calendar. Everyone loves coming to Taupō to race.”

She’s participated in her fair share of the Kinloch events. “As an elite, you used it to get ready for the season.”

It’s also a popular precursor event to the Ironman, she said.

“The magic of Kinloch is that it’s grassroots, but it also caters for the elites.”

Bradley’s three kids come along for club nights, with eldest Lola participating in events.

At 11, there are plenty of role models for her to look up to, but she’s often also focused on beating her peers, she said.

“There’s lots of boys here and I like seeing which ones I can catch up to.”

The club nights mean that ‘stage fright’ at full events is less of an issue, as novice participants get a chance to take part in regular races to demystify the process.

It’s also a great opportunity for swapping tips and techniques, like the fastest way to get a wetsuit on and off.

Sam Bradley said the community provided by the club for youth and adults alike is invaluable.

“It’s an individual event, but you need a team behind you. Having that youth pathway is essential.”

The details

What: Kinloch Triathlon Festival, multiple events

When: February 10 and 11

Where: Starting at Kinloch Beach, courses throughout Kinloch

Entry: https://trisporttaupo.co.nz/





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



