William Masters installing the new Te Awamutu Sharing Shed he created, with help from others, to replace the original one which was vandalised last week. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

Sometimes good can come from bad: The mindless vandalism that destroyed Te Awamutu’s sharing shed has been balanced by goodwill in less than a week.

Resident William Masters was passing by the site on Anzac Green as glass and splintered wood from the damaged shed were being cleared up.

He sprung into action, heading to work to borrow a ute from his boss and returning to load and remove the entire wreckage.

In the five days since then, with the combined goodwill and help of Adam Devoy of Devoy Panelworks and some donations from Mitre 10 Mega, Masters has created a replacement shed.

Incorporating salvaged parts of the old shed, clever use of pallets and good old elbow grease there is now, once again, a place where locals can leave and collect food donations, as well as books and puzzles.