The King Country Rams have booked themselves a spot in the 2024 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Lochore Cup rugby final.
After stunning Ngāti Porou East Coast 34-31 at Owen Delany Park, Taupō last weekend, the Rams will face West Coast at Rugby Park, Te Kūiti on Sunday at 2.05pm.
The visitors fought back strongly after being down 24-7 at the break, but King Country remained in front.
This Sunday’s final event will be free entry for the Rams’ first Lochore Cup final since 2016.
“We’re excited – we hope you are. The King Country Rams need your support. We need our supporters from all over the 0️7 to head north, east, south and west and get to Rugby Park on Sunday,” a King Country Rugby Facebook post said.