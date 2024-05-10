Kiwis wake to icy temperatures amid grid crisis and why Wayne Brown’s unhappy about councillors’ trips to Taiwan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A two-truck crash on State Highway 29 in the lower Kaimai area left debris blocking the road for several hours.

A police spokeswoman told the Waikato Herald emergency services were alerted to a crash involving two trucks about 6.50am.

“There was debris blocking the road,” the spokesperson said.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi posted an alert about the crash on social media at 7.15am.

“Due to a truck crash one lane is blocked on SH29 west of the Kaimai summit,” the alert said.

“Expect delays until vehicle recovery and cleanup is complete.”

An update to the NZTA alert issued at 11.30am said the crash had been cleared and all the lanes were now open.

The police spokeswoman said the road had been cleared and both trucks towed away.

The news comes as a police statement issued yesterday reported “a slew of predictable calls” about black ice had begun to come through to emergency communicators.

In the statement, Southern Road Policing Manager Craig Brown said it was vitally important for drivers to take notice of weather conditions.

“A lot of crashes we see in winter involve people driving like it’s still summer,” Brown said.

“Allow some extra time when driving from point A to point B and increase following distances. Rain, snow and ice make it challenging to stop quickly if required so it’s important to allow a little be more distance between yourself and the vehicle ahead.”

He urged drivers to put themselves in the position of the motorists around them and consider the question, “What if?”

“If a patch of road looks wet or damp, assume it’s black ice; let your car slow down on its own, and brake gently before you get to a curve,” Brown said.

“If you’re unsure, drive slower; we’re not going to ticket you for driving to the conditions.

“But if you’re driving like an idiot, don’t expect an apology when we pull you over.”

