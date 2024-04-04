Karangahake Gorge will be closed for five nights from April 7. Photo / File

Karangahake Gorge will be closed for five nights from April 7. Photo / File

To keep Karangahake Gorge gorgeous, the section of State Highway 2 will close for five nights.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has confirmed there would be overnight closures and traffic reduced to a single lane on SH2 through the gorge from April 7, to allow for road resurfacing.

The road would close from 8pm to 5am each night and temporary speed limits would be in place during the day.

Detours would be via SH27, SH24 and SH29 and via SH25 and SH25A.

Motorists taking the SH29 detour were asked to note that there would be night-time stop/go works on SH29 over the Kaimai Range for resurfacing at the same time, so they should expect delays, NZTA said in an advisory notice.

Resident access would be available from either side of the Karangahake Gorge worksite during closures but only emergency services vehicles could travel through the worksite.

A separate project to repair an under-slip opposite Victoria Battery would begin on April 15.

The road would be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management and a speed restriction in place day and night during the work period.

This work was expected to take between four and six weeks, depending on weather.

Road works have been a feature of people’s journeys across the Bay of Plenty this summer.

NZTA said they understood this had been frustrating for some drivers, but making the most of the warm and dry weather meant roads would be stronger and more resilient for longer.

For the most up-to-date road information visit the NZTA Journey Planner at journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

