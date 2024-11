Police inquiries are ongoing into a ram raid in Hamilton overnight. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police inquiries are ongoing into an overnight ram raid at a service station in Hamilton.

The incident happened at the St Andrews Service station on Braid Road at about 3.40am after a vehicle was allegedly used to bust into the store.

Police said inquiries to find those involved and determine what happened are ongoing.

The service station owner, who didn’t want to be named, told the Waikato Herald it was the third burglary there in three years.

“I’m just tired of it,” he said.