Mangakino fatal crash: Taupō Police search for witness who saw Toyota driving dangerously

Waikato Herald
Police have issued an urgent appeal for a witness who reported dangerous driving on State Highway 47 last week to come forward.

The woman reported seeing a Toyota RAV4 cutting corners and crossing the centre line at about 2.45pm on Monday, April 21, shortly before a fatal crash that left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

Taupō serious crash unit Sergeant Shane McNally said the RAV4’s driver has since pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death.

“The 64-year-old man is due to be sentenced in the Auckland District Court on May 6.”

McNally said police would like to speak further to the witness who made the complaint to get more information.

“Their phone number appears to be a ‘roaming number’, which does not connect when called back,” McNally said.

“It is believed the female and another male in the car were travelling from Whanganui towards Turangi at the time.”

If this was you, or you know the pair, please contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “update report” or by calling 105 and quoting file number 250421/4930.

