MetService severe weather forecasts are for thunderstorms in Northland and Auckland while a winter blast hits Canterbury. Video / Metservice

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for a witness who reported dangerous driving on State Highway 47 last week to come forward.

The woman reported seeing a Toyota RAV4 cutting corners and crossing the centre line at about 2.45pm on Monday, April 21, shortly before a fatal crash that left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

Taupō serious crash unit Sergeant Shane McNally said the RAV4’s driver has since pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death.

“The 64-year-old man is due to be sentenced in the Auckland District Court on May 6.”

McNally said police would like to speak further to the witness who made the complaint to get more information.