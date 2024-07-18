Thames Community Board is concerned about people sleeping rough in town. Photo / 123rf
Thames Community Board has voiced grave concerns for those sleeping rough in town, with suggestions someone could die if there is no action.
“My concern is as a community board, as a community, as a council, that we have one of those people pass away from hypothermia, and then everybody says, ‘why didn’t you do something about [it]?’,” community board chairman Adrian Catran said.
The issue was raised at a community board meeting on Wednesday, with Catran saying not enough was being done to assist with the ongoing problem in the Coromandel town.
He said he was involved in providing meals to the homeless on Mondays while a Baptist church provided breakfast during the week.
“So, there are some things out there happening, but it’s obviously not enough in this current weather pattern.
Thames-Coromandel district councillor Martin Rodley attended the second meeting and told the community board on Wednesday there had been a “moving discussion” from three people at the meeting who classified themselves as homeless.
“The story that one of them told was very much around a life of being desensitised, being in state care ... and I think that brought home to everyone that there is a whole lot of different circumstances ... [why] that person is in that particular state.
“One of our well-known street people up until his mid-20s was completely fine and then one day something happened. It does sort of make me feel that [through] some circumstance of fate [this] could be any of us.”
Rodley said the discussion had moved forward with how agencies could assist with drug and alcohol-related issues, and looking at solutions like facilities where showers were available, or where the homeless could get washing done.
“The first meeting worried me a lot because it was ‘hey, we can solve this whole thing’, [but] it’s a not a completely solvable problem. So, I was encouraged by the second meeting that was more thinking ‘what are some of the things we can do and what might council’s role be in that’.”
Board member Rob Johnston asked if any specific actions were being taken after the meeting.
“Sounds like not yet, but there potentially could be. How can we supply showers and who will take charge of asking those questions and getting answers, and assigning them?
“Is it going to be a meeting, or a group of people specifically tasked with finding that out?”
Rodley said he understood Thames-Coromandel District Council community partnerships co-ordinator Helen Flynn would be leading this approach.
However, because her work was funded through the Cyclone Recovery Plan, funding was available only for the next calendar year, “after that we run out of recovery money”, Rodley said.