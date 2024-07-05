Hobbiton Movie Set tourism general manager Shayne Forrest said he was thrilled that Hobbiton had been recognised as one of the most magical travel destinations in the world alongside the variety of other must-see travel highlights listed.
“We pride ourselves on sharing our slice of real Middle-earth magic with our visitors who travel from near and far to step into the village of Hobbiton and feel immersed in The Shire,” Forrest said.
We hope that this feature encourages travellers looking for something extraordinary in their travels to explore the other wonders that New Zealand has to offer them.”
The ranking has been published by website Slingo whose team has analysed each visitor destination based on its popularity on Google and social media, as well as the number of Tripadvisor reviews that mention the place being “magical.”
Based on this, each destination received an overall score out of 10.
Hobbiton has about 1.4 million searches on Google each year and more than 500,000 Instagram posts, while 7.4% of Tripadvisor reviews mention Hobbiton being “magical”. This meant the movie set scored 7.14 out of 10.
For comparison, Machu Picchu in place 1 has19.3 million annual Google searches and 2.4 million Instagram posts with4.2% Tripadvisor reviews describing the ancient Incan city set high in the Andes Mountains as magical. Its overall score is 9.64 out of 10.
Meanwhile, Slingo also revealed magical destinations that might fly under the radar - these places have many reviews describing them as “magical” but aren’t yet that popular on Google or social media.
In this ranking, a popular Waikato tourist attraction gained a spot in the top three.
Waitomo Glow Worm Caves receives 631,000 annual Google searches and 26,351 Instagram posts, with 7.7% of Tripadvisor reviews stating the caves were magical.
Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards - Best of the Best honour people’s favourite destinations and things to do based on visitor reviews and opinions collected across a 12-month period on the Tripadvisor website.
There are four categories - Destinations, Beaches, Hotels and Things to Do - which have several sub-categories. On its website, Tripadvisor mostly highlights the top 25 in each category.