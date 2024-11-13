“They meet a nurse, a GP and they get to know our entire team. They know who they are going to be seeing and it sets the stage for the experience to be more comfortable.”
Clarke said that as patients’ “complexity” increased and as she saw patients who have been disenchanted by the system, establishing that relationship before getting to the “medical aspects” was important.
“Patients appreciate being heard, being able to connect and feel safe.”
Clarke said setting up and working at Wellspring Medical has “extended” her career.
“It’s revitalised my passion for medicine being able to connect with patients again.”
Clarke said looking after the team’s needs helped to provide better healthcare to their patients.
“Increasingly, primary care is provided in multidisciplinary teams with different health professionals working together.”
Bourne said the ministry and Health New Zealand’s efforts to strengthen the sector included the establishment of a proposed new medical school in Waikato and 25 more medical school places a year in Auckland and Otago.
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora interim chief human resources officer Fiona McCarthy said Health New Zealand was committed to promoting sustainable, domestic growth in the number of GPs trained and retained in New Zealand, “but this takes time”.
McCarthy said Health New Zealand aimed to increase the number entering GP training annually by up to 300 by 2026.
“We are working with the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners to promote the GP training pathway.”
McCarthy said steps had also been taken in 2022 and 2023 to improve GP training.