GPs Vanda Nobre (left) and Natalie Clarke are prioritising patient and staff wellness alike with their new practice, Wellspring Medical.

GPs Vanda Nobre (left) and Natalie Clarke are prioritising patient and staff wellness alike with their new practice, Wellspring Medical.

Taupō is set to become a three-GP practice town again, thanks to two local doctors setting up a new clinic.

General practitioners Dr Vanda Nobre and Dr Natalie Clarke will open Wellspring Medical on the ground level of 108 Tūwahretoa St to patients on October 24.

Patients previously registered with the two GPs will be given initial priority for places and will be able to register their interest online when the practice’s website goes live on October 17.

If capacity allows, they will then broaden registration to the general Taupō population.

Clarke said opening up spaces at the new practice would enable people to make a choice, but they also recognise many will prefer to remain with their present doctor.

“We acknowledge the relationships that patients have with their current, established GPs.”

The new practice will be smaller than the two operating in Taupō, with two GPs, four nurses and one member of administrative staff comprising the permanent staff.

It represented a dedicated and curated team, said Clarke.

“These are all amazingly experienced healthcare providers who know our community very well, and also reflect the values of Wellspring Medical.”

A smaller staff and patient base meant the practice does not qualify as a Very Low Cost Access practice, like the Medical and Health Centres, meaning fees would be higher.

However, it would allow a more personalised professional relationship for patients, said Nobre.

“We are very, very big on continuity of care and improved access.

“Patients will have their own provider, and if their provider isn’t available for whatever reason then the person they see will be aware of their history.

“That’s one of the advantages of keeping it small.”

As well as the usual functions of a GP surgery, the team also held additional skin cancer qualifications that would benefit their registered patients.

However, it was important for patient care that the team was not overstretched, said Clarke.

“It’s important because we’ve typically been in this community overshooting that limit for years and now it’s a critical issue because of staffing.”

“In the current environment, we understand that there are increased waiting times.

“That’s a national issue.

“We want to provide more of a comprehensive, holistic approach that has been previously limited due to patient loads.”

To that end, Wellspring Medical would adhere to the recommendations set by the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP), which recommends a ratio of one fulltime GP to a maximum of 1600 patients.

With staff shortages and a growing population, these ratios were often exceeded nationwide.

According to the RNZCGP, GPs were working longer hours than in previous years, with 45 per cent of the workload happening outside of patient clinics.

The picture was similar for all staff in primary care practice, said Clarke, so burnout was becoming more of an issue than ever before.

“Our healthcare system is evolving, and we have an approach that will fit the needs of our patients and at the same time maintain an enjoyable working environment for our team.

“We value work-life balance and connection with our community and those are our priorities.”

Wellspring Medical’s website, www.wellspringmedical.co.nz, will be available from October 17 for more information, such as fees and enrolment processes.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



