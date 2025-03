A road closure and diversion are in place after a car and motorcycle collided in Pipiroa, Hauraki, leaving one person in critical condition.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Shellbank and Bush Rds.

“One person is in a critical condition,” police said.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time and diversions are being put in place at the intersections of Bush Rd and State Highway 25, and Bush Rd and Orchard East Rd.”