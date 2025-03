A logging truck has crashed into a power pole near Moana Anu Anu Bridge on SH25, Whangamata. Image / Google

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A logging truck has crashed into a power pole near Moana Anu Anu Bridge on SH25, Whangamata. Image / Google

A logging truck crashed into a power pole just outside Whangamata town, leading to the closure of a section of State Highway 25.

A police spokesperson said the single vehicle crash on Tairua Rd was reported about 9am.

“The truck has crashed into a power pole,” police said.

“If you’re heading north from Whangamata [the crash is] just after Moana Anu Anu Bridge.”